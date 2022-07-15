Elden Ring is already in the top 10 best-selling games of all time in the US

In under five months, Elden Ring has become one of the top 10 best-selling games of the US for dollar sales.

That's according to executive director and advisor Mat Piscatella (opens in new tab) of the NPD Group research firm, who recently shared some snapshots from the group's report targeting US games and hardware for June 2022.

Elden Ring's launch has been so explosive that it now "ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the US market all-time" for dollar sales," Piscatella confirmed . The key qualifiers here are "dollar sales" and "premium games," as this narrows Elden Ring's competitors and focuses strictly on revenue over units shipped. In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), Piscatella clarified that the "premium games" tracked must have an upfront purchase price and that this figure excludes microtransaction or post-launch revenue.

Piscatella and the NPD didn't specify where exactly it places – most likely at number 10 given its newness – but the fact that it's cracked these ranks at all speaks to its critical and consumer reception, word-of-mouth virality, and total dominance of this year's games discourse.

It's worth noting that this snippet is from NPD's June report, meaning Elden Ring would've reached this milestone well before today, July 15. Again, we don't have exact specifics here, but the speed of Elden Ring's rise boggles the mind.

It's also important to note that the best-selling games worldwide and in specific markets are commonly tracked by units shipped, putting monoliths like GTA 5, Minecraft, and Tetris (the original) at the top. We also see system-sellers, common pack-ins, and re-release targets like Wii Sports, Wii Fit, and Mario Kart 8 among the top 10 highest-sellers globally.

Last we heard, Elden Ring had shipped over 13 million copies in a little over a month , easily making it the best-selling game of developer FromSoftware to date. Where it places in overall copies sold remains to be seen.

The NPD Group has also confirmed that Elden Ring was the best-selling game of June for dollar sales, meaning it's been number one for four of the five months since its launch. It only dropped to second behind LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for the month of April. Naturally, this also makes it the best-selling game of 2022 in the US – again, for dollar sales.