This crowdfunding project wants to treat Transformers fans to 12 inches of Breastforce

Over the past few years, Hasbro’s crowdfunding platform, Haslab has been an avenue for Transformer’s fans to show their enduring love for the 1989 anime, Transformers: Victory.



With figures like Victory Saber and Deathsaurus already funded, manufactured, and sitting pretty in enthusiasts’ collections, Haslab’s most recent Transformers project offers the addition of Deathsaurus’ wicked band of Decepticon lackeys. Hear their name and cower: it’s the Breastforce.

Provided the project reaches its goal of 10,000 backers by March 24, you’ll be able to get your hands on six 5.5-inch figures (Leozak, Gaihawk, Ellbat, Jaruga, Killbison, and Drillhorn) for $299.99. These can be joined together to form the complete Liokaiser Combiner, a combo figure that stands 12 inches tall. Each of these Death Zone dwellers has a bipedal bot form, a combat vehicle form, and an animal weapon that emerges from their breastplate. Ah, of course, that’s why they’re called Breastforce. Get your mind out of the gutter, pal.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Interestingly, the Haslab listing seems to very deliberately refer to the Decepticon combat team by the far less giggle-inducing name, Chest-force. This is fair enough, given their source material originally aired in Japanese, leaving some room for varied translation. For example, they’re also occasionally referred to as the Destrons. But for obvious reasons, a name as iconic as Breastforce will always be close to fans’ hearts.

Alongside the primary backing goal of the Liokaiser Combiner, Haslab presents three stretch goals according to fan demand. Provided a 13,000 backer goal is met, the Liokaiser Combiner will also ship with Deathcobra: a bot who would have been a part of the Liokaiser if he wasn’t merced by Ellbat. At 16,000 backers, buyers will get an Electromagnetic Nunchaku to make their bots look even cooler. Meanwhile 18,000 backers will see display bases included as well. Sure, that last one isn’t as glamorous but in order to properly display your Breastforce, you’ll need a little extra support.

