These Lego Harry Potter sets would make perfect gifts, and they're cheaper than ever for Prime Day

If you're feeling in a spooky mood now that sweater season is upon us, the good news is that Lego Harry Potter sets are getting price cuts across the board for Prime Day. Crucially, some that would make great presents have hit their lowest ever price.

No matter whether you're hunting down a gift for the Wizarding World fan in your life or even just a treat for yourself, Amazon's Big Deal Days have magicked up the goods. You can grab Lego Dobby the House Elf for $27.95 at Amazon instead of $35 right now, for example, which is a record low price on the kit. Seeing as it's been so popular since it launched (it got a lot of attention when we reported on it last year), it's definitely one to watch out for. It's full of personality but won't take up too much space on display, and isn't a massively taxing build either. Perfect for anyone that doesn't normally use Lego, in other words.

Similarly, the Talking Sorting Hat (one of the most appealing Lego Harry Potter sets I've had my hands on recently) is $83.70 at Amazon rather than $100. While that puts it at the more premium end of the scale, it should be noted that this thing actually talks - it's a literal conversation starter. Like Dobby, it's not too big and isn't overly complex to make. However, it's not lacking in character by any means. This gets my vote as one of the best Lego sets from the Potter range.

That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Prime Day Lego deals, but both of these occupy a sweet spot in terms of both price and novelty so far as I'm concerned. This gives them the edge if you're on the prowl for presents, and as a fan I'd be very happy to receive either. Actually, I have been happy to receive one - I got Dobby for Christmas last year.

Lego Harry Potter Dobby the House Elf | $34.99 $27.95 at Amazon

Save $34 - This kit is surprisingly popular, and it's never been any cheaper. That means it gets a shoutout here, particularly because it's such a good gift option.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a fun display piece

✅ You're in need of a present



Don't buy it if:

❌ Those big eyes creep you out



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $27.95

💲 Lego | $34.99



⭐ UK price: £24.99 £15.99 at Smyths

Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat | $99.99 $83.70 at Amazon

Save $16 - Although it's only a small reduction at face value, that's actually the cheapest this kit has ever been. It only came out a few months ago too, so that's a pretty good discount on such a new set.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a fun conversation starter

✅ You'd like a smaller display piece



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something full size



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $93

💲 Lego | $99.99



⭐ UK price: £89.99 £65.99 at Amazon

For more discounts, be sure to check out our page of Lego deals or these Prime Day gaming deals.