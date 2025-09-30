I'm gonna need to invest in a bigger ring binder as the new wave of Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards have landed

I thought my days of amiibo card collecting were over, but today, the latest wave of Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards has arrived, and I'm already turning my house upside down looking for an empty binder to spare.

The brand new cards are available via booster packs for $5.99 at Best Buy and build upon the Street Fighter 6 amiibo card starter pack that launched earlier this year. Unlike the first wave of cards that contained 22 cards in a set, these Switch accessories are available as a pack of three random cards and include Year 2 and Year 3 fighters from the game - each with their own stunning dynamic art, which has my TCG-collecting brain buzzing.

Street Fighter 6 - amiibo Card Series 2 Booster Pack | $5.99 at Best Buy

Each Street Fighter 6 amiibo card booster pack contains up to three random cards based on Year 1 - 3 fighters from the game. There are up to 38 cards to collect in total, and tapping these on your right Joy-Con 2 controller will gain you in-game items from wallpapers and photo-frames, and allow you to save your character's outfit and button settings.

If you ever collected the Animal Crossing amiibo cards from back in the day, then you'll already have an idea of what to expect with these.

Whatever three cards in a pack you get is entirely random, and there are up to 38 to collect in total. They aren't just pretty to look at either, as just like the amiibo figures, the cards are equipped with NCF-enabled tech so you can tap them on your right Joy-Con 2 Switch controller and unlock some in-game goodies.

Tapping these will unlock some in-game wallpapers and photoframes, as well as allow you to save your character's outfit and button settings. However, their stunning dynamic art makes them highly collectible in their own right. I don't own Street Fighter 6, but you can bet I'm going to order a few of these packs just to own some gorgeous art of some of my favorite gaming icons, like Chun-Li and Blanka.

(Image credit: Nintendo/Capcom)

Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't released an officially branded amiibo card folder alongside these new Street Fighter 6 cards, like it did for Animal Crossing, but one can only hope that such an accouterment will be on the cards (please excuse the pun) in the future.

Aside from booster packs, Nintendo and Capcom have also launched a booster box, which contains 15 packs of cards. Sadly, I've only been able to spot this on the Australian Nintendo store for now, but I'll be sure to let you know if and when it ever drops in the US and UK.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New to Switch 2? Our ultimate Switch 2 starter pack is full of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras and the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards you can grab to complete your new Ninty gaming setup.