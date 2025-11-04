I'll be gutted if amiibo deals aren't a big thing during Black Friday, and here's why

The latest waves of amiibo have been included in some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessory deals this year, spanning across a ton of US and UK retailers. Even as I type these very words, you can grab the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom NFC-collectibles for just $19.99 at Best Buy, a pricing trend I hope to see continue over Black Friday.

The new amiibo launched the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2, and yet, despite being relatively new, they've seen constant deals and savings. I should know, as I've covered almost every time I've spotted them below their $29.99 MS RP here for GamesRadar+, and hope I get to continue to do so once the early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals start officially rolling out on November 28.

Amiibo can be pretty pricey now, so naturally, I want to see their prices continue to drop over Black Friday to make them easier to snatch up for collectors.

The original figures launched for $12.99 when they were first introduced back in November 2014. That felt more than justifiable for little plastic homages to some of the best Nintendo characters, which could even interact with games and unlock in-game content and features. Since then, a mixture of inflation and the announcement of price increases of Nintendo hardware, of which amiibo were not spared from, has meant you can expect newly released figures to range from $19.99 to $29.99.

Those prices make collecting a lot harder, and that's before we get into the slightly larger Street Fighter 6 figures. The set of three amiibo that center around fighters Luke, Kimberly, and Jamie launched for $39.99 earlier this year, which is more than half the cost of a brand new Switch 2 game. Fortunately, they're currently $29.99 at Best Buy thanks to some early Black Friday deals happening right now, making the larger figures more accessible for collectors, which is what I like to see.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I don't just want to see these deal prices continue into Black Friday this November just so collectors and fans have more means to grab any they've missed, but because amiibo make fantastic stocking presents for the holidays ahead (they're amongst the best gifts for gamers in 2025, if you ask us).

Black Friday deals officially kick off on November 28, and there's just three weeks between it and the holidays. With the vast amount of Black Friday gaming deals to be found, those savings are ample time to grab any presents, and amiibo make for brilliant gifts. I should know, I get at least one new one every year, and wouldn't have an over 100+ amiibo collection if it weren't for the holidays and some very kind family members.

Any Nintendo fan with or without a Switch 2 would be happy to get one as a stocking filler this December. If your loved one doesn't happen to be a Legend of Zelda or Street Fighter 6 fan, remember there is a huge catalog of older amiibo to choose from, which is why they make such great gifts. With a huge pool of characters, there really is something for everyone. Older releases can be more difficult to find with or without a discount, but the official Nintendo store does occasionally restock older releases.

(Image credit: Future)

For example, right now you can grab the older Smash Bros Ultimate Sephiroth amiibo for $19.99 at Nintendo US, which would go down a treat over the holidays for any Final Fantasy fan. Or if you know someone who's big into Minecraft, the Steve + Alex 2-pack is available for $29.99 at Nintendo US and would be a perfect gift idea. If the sales were to continue across all amiibo this Black Friday, being able to snag those figures would make gift buying a lot easier and cheaper.

So far, it's mainly the Switch 2 Legend of Zelda and Street Fighter 6 figures that have seen the biggest savings, but I'm holding out hope that older releases will see record-low savings of their own, too. That way, collectors and gift givers alike can have an easier and cheaper time of it during Black Friday. Which, from one amiibo fan to another, is all I want to see this year.

