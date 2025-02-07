I just discovered Lego Febrovery 2025 is a thing and these amazing Sci-Fi designs are making me want to get back into building again

Apparently as a Lego fan I've been living under a space rock, because I've just discovered that Febrovery is a thing and now I'm here trawling through all the amazing wheeled designs Lego builders have been coming out with for this year's event. These go way beyond the best Lego sets and trundle into a league of their own.

Febrovery is a time-honored tradition for sci-fi Lego builders that started sometime in 2011 with a builder called Crimso Giger's Lego Classic Space Rovers group.

Even now, in 2025, builders are coming together to design rovers over February that might wander the surface of alien planets to harvest purple Lego crystals and the like. The designs range from lifelike – mimicking that of real-world NASA rovers – to fantastical. This year, there's plenty of stiff competition across the Adult Fan of Lego (AFOL) community.

While there's no prize for the best Febrovery design, it's a great way for builders to show off what they can do and get to know each other's building styles. It comes in alongside something called Fantasty February, and the ValentinesHabitats25 contest, both of which are being held in February, so it seems there are loads of other fan-hosted Lego events going on this month.

As for Febrovery, here's a taster of the kind of awesome work you can expect to see over the coming month.

BT1-BLAKTRAK1 by Outerspacelegobuilds

(Image credit: Outerspacelegobuilds)

This beastly design "Started with the idea of a similar mechanism like the spy trak 1", an official Lego set released back in 1989. It even comes with a "Jail pod connection", in case the rover's pilot runs into any trouble on their spacewalk.

A lil drone dude by Rhinoswagobius

(Image credit: Rhinoswagobius)

Just a little guy. This one is an adorable drone that can also rotate its propellers to double as wheels for travel via both land and air. Something that would be super handy on a space mission, I imagine.

BIB Land Ferry by Koosya The Cat

(Image credit: Koosya The Cat)

This one comes alongside a whole heap of lore around how the BIB Ferry can "Move forwards and backwards with same efficiency, but usually it cruises with main proximity sensor and headlamps forward." It also goes over how the machines tend to "Operate on distances from 50 up to 1000 kilometers - although a 20-hour trip inside it would be very unpleasant."

A Febrovery photo series by Ids de Jong

(Image credit: Ids de Jong)

This prolific Lego builder has been dramatising their work on the Febrovery event as they post their entries, which you can follow along with on their Flickr account. They appear to be searching for space wolves on their little journey across the galaxy, so tune in there to find out if they'll end up coming face to face with the beasts.

Febrovery is a fascinating look into a very eccentric and dedicated mashup of the Sci-Fi and AFOL fandoms, and it warms my heart to see people having so much fun with it. This really is the epitome of what I love about Lego.

If you want to get involved, there's a whole section of the Lego Space Discord dedicated to Febrovery, so don't be shy. Go show off your wheeled machinations there.

