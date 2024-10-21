Hallmark's gaming Christmas ornaments are much better than I expected

I know it's early to be throwing out the 'C' word, but these Hallmark gaming Christmas ornaments are… pretty great, actually?

With spooky season almost done, companies are beginning to wheel out their Holiday offerings – but few have made me reach for my wallet like these ones. While the company's decorations are always good on the whole, this year's Hallmark gaming Christmas ornaments are particularly impressive. Ranging from old favorites like classic '90s Sonic to whole Minecraft scenes you can hang on your tree, .

Although you can skip ahead and browse the full range at Amazon, I've narrowed things down with some personal recommendations that I – a certified, card-carrying Gamer™ – actually think are worth your time. Want easy gifts for gamers? Here you go; they'd work as presents too.

Sonic Collecting Rings | $44.99 at Amazon

New for this year is a retro throwback to the original '90s Sonic, based on that Green Hill Zone level we first zoomed around decades ago. Besides having a teeny Sonic the Hedgehog inside one of those iconic loops, he actually 'runs' around it and collects light-up, pixellated coins that 'ping' when he collects them. It's absolutely delightful, and I'd be happy with it on my shelf at any time of year.



Buy it if:

✅ You love OG Sonic

✅ You want a keepsake, not just for Xmas



Don't buy it if:

❌ You never played original Sonic

Santa Sonic | $18.99 at Amazon

Another 2024 addition to the Hallmark gaming ornament range is Santa Sonic, who presumably delivers gold rings instead of presents. Although it doesn't have the year-round appeal of the diorama listed above, its festive getup makes this a great way to make your a little more 'gamer.'



Buy it if:

✅ You want gaming additions to your tree

✅ You don't want anything too showy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer OG Sonic

Pikmin | $24.99 at Amazon

Something I always loved as a child was imagining what life would be like for the little, Borrower-esque figurines that populated our family Christmas tree. This Pikmin ornament has a similar energy, with the tiny creatures destined to be hidden amongst your decorations. Seeing as Pikmin are actually meant to be this small in 'real' life, it's quite a fitting recreation.



Buy it if:

✅ You have a soft spot for Pikmin

✅ You're building a Nintendo/gaming tree



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want more exciting poses

Master Chief | $18.99 at Amazon

The Xbox mascot is here to protect your tree. Or finish Christmas. I dunno, this comparison is getting away from me. Either way, the 2024 ornament is a fun way of showing off your Halo fandom that isn't too showy - the figure's only 4.5in tall. It's slightly more cartoony and friendly-looking than I'd expected as well, which feels fitting for the Christmas season.



Buy it if:

✅ You prefer Halo to Nintendo/Sega

✅ You'd like Chief to stand guard over presents



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a more realistic design

Boo | $9.99 at Amazon

Not ready to give up on Halloween yet? This sweet little Boo looks like it'd make a great addition to any spooky season setup, and it's new for 2024.



Buy it if:

✅ You want Halloween decorations

✅ ...or you prefer a spooky Christmas



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're firmly in Christmas mode

Isabelle | $18.99 $10.99 at Amazon

This is an older model from 2023 (it's since been joined by Celeste the owl in 2024, which is also great), but it still wins me over with how well it translates the game character to three dimensions. Gimme a whole Animal Crossing range, please, Hallmark - I'd buy the lot.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore Animal Crossing

✅ You'd like a little AC village in your tree



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather have a full AC set

Super Mario Mini Set | $25.99 at Amazon

While these are some of the most simple ornaments on offer, they're probably my favorite for exactly that reason. They allow you to festoon your tree with nerdiness without overpowering it, and getting 6 at a time helps to build a unified theme.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something more subtle

✅ You're building a fully-themed tree



Don't buy it if:

❌You'd like something more exciting

For more present-worthy ideas, don't forget to check out the best Nintendo Switch gifts. You should get plenty of opportunity for bargains in the coming weeks as well, because this year's Black Friday gaming deals aren't far off.