As an N64 fan, this Lego Super Mario Prime Day deal is really dangerous for me

Sound that 'lowest ever price' klaxon again, because this Lego Super Mario throwback has never been so cheap.

Listen up, fans of Mario 64; the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block has dropped to $139.99 at Amazon, down from $200. It's literally never been cheaper than that, so you're unlikely to find a better opportunity if this seems up your street.

While I'll often say to hold out until Black Friday where the Danish bricks from Billund are concerned, this kit hasn't gone anywhere near that price in over a year - and even then, it seems to have been a one-off thing. With that in mind, this is one of the better Prime Day Lego deals I've seen so far. It's an official Prime Day offer as well, which means only Prime members can access it... and it'll come to an end by midnight on October 9.

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block | $199.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is a record low price on the for-grown ups Super Mario display kit, and such a big discount is rare. Indeed, the last time we saw a saving like that was December of last year; it's stuck to a stubborn £199ish ever since. Just remember, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deal.



Buy it if:

✅ You grew up with Mario 64

✅ You want a kick-ass conversation starter

✅ You love more complex kits



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have no love for Mario 64

❌ You're buying for a child



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $289

💲 Lego | OOS



⭐ UK price: £179.99 at The Range

Should you buy the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block?

(Image credit: Lego)

As we mentioned in full our lowdown on the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, this is an intricate and impressive set that should delight fans of the original game. It's the kind of kit with numerous hidden secrets to explore as well, so remains a lot of fun even after you've constructed it.

OK, so it's not necessarily as attention-grabbing as The Mighty Bowser or Piranha Plant when it's not unfolded. But this is one of those instances where Lego's blocky appearance really works in the set's favor; it captures the pixellated look of those earlier games perfectly. As such, it's a fun curiosity even if it's folded away.

I adore the inner 'levels,' too. As someone who grew up with Mario 64, it's a real kick to see the likes of the Bob-omb Battlefield and Cool, Cool Mountain recreated in such detail despite being so tiny. I can practically hear the Penguin race song just looking at the snowy peak.

So, Mario 64 fans are a firm "yes" - particularly because our biggest criticism of the model was its price, which is solved via this deal.

I'd say this is the best time to dive in, too; I can't see the kit dropping any more due to years of it rarely breaking through $190. Plus, it's now a retired product so is incredibly difficult to get hold of at a reasonable price. Even if it is one of the best Lego sets, you can't argue with low stock.

