Mike Flanagan has tapped a stellar cast for his new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston have reportedly been cast as the leads of the new project based on the chilling short story.

The Haunting of Hill House creator Flanagan is expected to be directing, writing, and producing the new movie, per Deadline (opens in new tab). The story comes from King’s collection of short stories If It Bleeds from 2020 and tells the life of Charles Krantz in reverse, from death to growing up in a haunted house. Hiddleston is expected to play Chuck with Hamill starring as Albie.

Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in several Star Wars movies (and The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett) but also has some serious horror credentials too. As a prolific voice actor, he’s often been the voice of Chucky and the Joker across several animated projects.

Hiddleston is well known for playing Loki in the MCU, across several Thor movies, Avengers, and his own Disney Plus series Loki. Aside from this, he’s starred in Crimson Peak, The Essex Serpent, The Night Manager, and Kong: Skull Island.

This isn’t the only King adaptation on the way either with The Boogeyman out soon, and the It prequel Welcome to Derry currently in production.

