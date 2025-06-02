Mike Flanagan says he's working closely with Stephen King on his Dark Tower adaptation: "I'm not gonna let him down"

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has offered an update on his long-awaited TV adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower, which was first announced at Amazon Prime back in 2022. And while Flanagan doesn't have a date or a timeline nailed down, he's assuring fans that he's hard at work on the series - and that he's answering directly to King himself.

"It's not that I've put it down. It's just that the thing is so big, it's like building an oil tanker," Flanagan tells Comicbook about The Dark Tower. "We've been moving it forward this whole time. It's just, that's how big it is. It's constantly in the works, and you better believe as often as you guys may want to ask about it, Stephen King is asking me about it more, and I'm not gonna let him down."

Earlier this year, King disclosed that he was helping write The Dark Tower TV adaptation, which is said to be planned to run for five seasons in order to fully capture the writer's sprawling eight book epic.

"All I can say is, it's happening," King said at the time. "I am writing stuff now, and I think that's all I want to say, because the next thing you know, I'll stir up a bunch of stuff I don't necessarily want to stir up yet. I'm in process right now, and to say too much feels like a jinx."

The Dark Tower was previously adapted into a single film that is, let's say, poorly regarded among fans. That said, Flanagan has proven himself as more than capable when it comes to adapting King's work, including his upcoming adaptation of King's novella The Life of Chuck, and another planned series adaptation of King's seminal first novel Carrie.

The Life of Chuck hits theaters on June 6. The Dark Tower does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the best Prime Video movies and the best Prime Video shows.