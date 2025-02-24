Stephen King is writing Mike Flanagan's adaptation of The Dark Tower: "To say too much feels like a jinx"

Stephen King is writing Mike Flanagan's adaptation of The Dark Tower – and I am very, very excited.

"All I can say is, it's happening," King told IGN at a roundtable in support of his newest adaptation, The Monkey. "I am writing stuff now, and I think that's all I want to say, because the next thing you know, I'll stir up a bunch of stuff I don't necessarily want to stir up yet. I'm in process right now, and to say too much feels like a jinx."

Flanagan and Trevor Macy are producing the project under their Intrepid Pictures banner, and they envision the series taking place over the course of five seasons, followed by two standalone features. That may sound wild, but the team will have plenty of material to work with.

The Gerald's Game director Flanagan says King granted him the rights after he sent over a comprehensive outline of his plans for a TV adaptation. We can also assume that King was overjoyed with Flanagan's adaptation of his short story The Life of Chuck, which hits theaters later this year – and made Karen Gillan cry for days.

The Dark Tower adaptation was first announced back in 2022, as part of Flanagan and Macy's freshly signed deal with Prime Video after their deal with Netflix ended following the release of The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Life of Chuck hits theaters on May 30. The Dark Tower does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the best Prime Video movies and the best Prime Video shows.