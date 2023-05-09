Maine just got a bit creepier in the first behind-the-scenes look at the It prequel Welcome to Derry. Director Andy Muschietti shared a new image (which you can see below) from the show’s set on his Instagram account – and it features a major connection to Stephen King’s story.

The snap shows a door with "Clint Bowers Chief of Police" written on it while filming gets underway in the blurred background. While Clint is seemingly an original creation for the new series, fans of the It universe will know that there are several characters with the last name Bowers in King’s novel.

Henry Bowers leads a gang that torments the Losers Club, while his father Oscar Bowers is one of the Derry police officers. Both are antagonists in the original novel – and its many adaptations – so it will be intriguing to see if Clint is cut from the same cloth. We also know that the new show is set during the 1960s, almost three decades before the events of It, which likely means that Clint is Oscar’s father.

Information remains pretty light on the ground about the main story focus of the prequel, but rumors have been circulating (opens in new tab) that it will focus on Pennywise the Clown’s origin story. Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård said he’s not currently involved, but some other members of the cast have been confirmed. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar have all joined the HBO Max series.

