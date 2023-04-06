It prequel series cast: Here are the first Welcome to Derry actors confirmed

Welcome to Derry, the It prequel series in development at HBO Max, has revealed its first four cast members.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar have been cast in the HBO Max original series. The actors themselves, with the exception of Remar, have shared the report to their official social media accounts, seemingly confirming the news.

The actors are the first to be confirmed to the It prequel's cast, a week after Bill Skarsgård, who played Pennywise in 2017's It and its 2019 follow-up, It Chapter 2, revealed he isn't involved in Welcome to Derry.

Paige is best-known for playing Ahsha Hayes in the VH1 sports drama series Hit the Floor, with other credits including 2016's Jean of the Joneses, 2018's White Boy Rick, 2020's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, 2020's Zola, and 2021's Boogie.

You'll recognize Adepo for his role as Cory Maxson in 2016's Fences, the film adaptation of the 1985 play of the same name. He's been a fairly prolific actor in movies and TV since then, having played Larry Underwood in The Stand miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Chalk is known for his co-starring role as Paul Drake in the HBO drama series Perry Mason, as well as Apple TV's Shining Girls. Remar is a veteran actor with roles going back to 1979's Warriors, in which he played Ajax. More recently, he played Frank Gordon in the series Gotham from 2016 to 2019, and Peter Gambi in Black Lightning from 2018 to 2021.

The actors' roles in Welcome to Derry haven't been revealed, but we know the story takes place in the same universe as Andy Muschietti's It movies. Muschietti is said to be directing several episodes of the series, including the premiere.

For everything on its way to the small screen, here's our guide to new TV shows of 2023.