Tom Hiddleston to star as Antarctic adventurer in new Apple TV Plus series

Tom Hiddleston is set to star in The White Darkness, a new series from Apple TV Plus.

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, The White Darkness is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley (Hiddleston), a father, husband, and former soldier who made an epic adventure across Antarctica on foot.

The series comes from Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh and Black Swan screenwriter Mark Heyman – Pachinko is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus after releasing last month. The historical epic follows a Korean family trying to build a new life for themselves in 20th Century Japan and stars Minari's Youn Yuh-jung.

As for Hiddleston, this is also his second project for Apple TV Plus – he's starring in the upcoming period drama The Essex Serpent, based on the novel of the same name, opposite Claire Danes, which is set to premiere on the streamer next month.

Elsewhere, the actor has Loki season 2 in the works at Disney Plus, in which he'll reprise his role as the titular, multiverse-hopping trickster. Along with his work in the MCU, he's also appeared in movies like Kong: Skull Island, High-Rise, and Crimson Peak.

Apple TV Plus has plenty of star-studded projects in the works, including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons, and Ridley Scott's Napoleon biopic, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.