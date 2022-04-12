Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player one-shots a boss with a flaming Marshmallow

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a wildly overpowered attack - and it's themed around a marshmallow.

Just below, you can see a post on the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands subreddit demonstrating the all-encompassing power of the mighty marshmallow spell. The player in question fires off the marshmallow at an elite enemy, causing them to become smothered in the actual fluffy treat itself. Then they pound the marshmallow with some gunfire, and the entire thing explodes in a cocktail of chaos.

It's brilliantly Borderlands at its core. It turns out that the Marshmallow spell will explode after a certain amount of time stuck to an enemy, but you can speed up the entire process - and the damage dealt at the end - by peppering the marshmallow itself with heavy gunfire, which is what we're seeing here.

In fact, up until recently, the Marshmallow spell hadn't been working as intended. The spell would previously catch enemies, but wouldn't set off a fiery reaction around them. Just yesterday though, a brand new patch remedied the issue, as well as buffing certain weapon variants found throughout the game.

So far, no one can seem to work out what the player in question has actually enabled to achieve this massive damage output. The Marshmallow spell definitely isn't the only thing at play here, but no one can quite work out what else is going on here. Here's hoping this player drops in with a complete solution to achieve what they pulled off in the near future.

