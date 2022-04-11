Tiny Tina's Wonderlands update buffs a bunch of shotguns and debuts a weekly event

A new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands update has boosted damage for a number of weapons.

The new update went live for all versions of the game over the past weekend, as announced over on the official Tiny Tina's Wonderlands website (opens in new tab). Chiefly, the damage of four variants of branded weapons have been boosted, including Hyperius Shotguns, Blackpowder Shotguns, Feriore Shotguns, and Skulldugger Assault Rifles. Meanwhile, however, Dahlia assault rifles have seen their damage nerfed.

Additionally, there's the introduction of Wonderlands' first limited-time event. The Optional Opportunities challenge runs until later this week on April 14, and sees loot enemies showing up far more often than they normally would in the Tangledrift and Mount Craw regions.

Elsewhere in the new update, there's a number of relatively minor fixes for things not quite working as intended. Polly won't push players to their death any more, for example (unless they deserve it), and the Legendary Marshmallow Spell has actually spawns fire to look as good as intended.

Finally, the stairs going into Brighthoof will now no longer accidentally eat certain items, the Spore Warden's Barrage now properly receives damage boosts from rings, and the Ron Rivote quest board has now been moved to a new location to reduce confusion during a quest called Walk the Street. All things considered, it's a pretty minor patch for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but those weapon damage buffs should go down a treat.

