"Three minutes in and I’m already emotional" – The internet reacts to the Star Trek Discovery season 2 premiere

The Star Trek Discovery season 2 premiere is here! It’s felt like a long, long time since we left Michael, Stamets, Saru, and co. standing jaws agape at the USS Enterprise but, thankfully, you’ll be pleased to know that the show got back in its groove immediately with Star Trek Discovery season 2, episode 1, Brother.

Spoiler: The internet agrees too! And it’s not often they do that, let me tell you. Read on for the best Star Trek Discovery season 2 premiere reactions, including the response to new characters and surprise twists so, y’know, spoilers to follow.

Tell him your name, Pike!

Goodbye Lorca, hello Pike. The original Enterprise captain, played expertly by Anson Mount, made his bow on Discovery in typically confident fashion. While he may have ruffled some feathers (and whatever Saru is made out of) on the bridge, fans watching at home couldn’t get enough.

Captain Pike1965 / 2009 / 2019#StarTrekDiscovery #StarTrek #DISCO pic.twitter.com/KuOA9ZSzkn18 January 2019

How brilliant is @ansonmount!PLEASE STAY FOREVER CAPTAIN PIKE #StarTrekDiscovery18 January 2019

#StarTrekDiscovery Pike ownsThat is all. Brain still sorting things out18 January 2019

The best Jet in space since Cowboy Bebop

But Pike wasn’t the only new person to make their mark. Stand-up comedian and all-round amazing person Tig Notaro almost stole the show as Jet Reno in the latter half of the premiere. From her deadpan deliveries to putting Pike in his place for asking stupid questions, Reno is one character we can’t way to see more of.

I already like #CommanderJetReno - too funny! I am hoping we get to see this character developed a lot further by #TigNotaro on #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/RnXbyj3AIX18 January 2019

Me, too!! @TigNotaro was priceless as Jet Reno, omg, so hilarious!! 🤣 She's definitely a keeper #StarTrekDiscovery - I love the energy she brings to the show!! 👏 Keep her forever, pleeeeeeze!!! 🖖💛18 January 2019

I already like #CommanderJetReno - too funny! I am hoping we get to see this character developed a lot further by #TigNotaro on #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/RnXbyj3AIX18 January 2019

Tilly is still the greatest

The best character on TV is Tilly, okay? That is all.

Trying to watch the new #StarTrekDiscovery but man, All Access is being choppy as hell.Also - Tilly remains the BEST. pic.twitter.com/6wnF4Veg5P18 January 2019

This is the power of math, people! #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/2p8NrypUUq18 January 2019

Once #StarTrekDiscovery has run its course, I’d totally be excited for a followup series focused on Captain Tilly’s first command.18 January 2019

Starting off with a bang

Returning after such an acclaimed season is always a tricky course to navigate, but it definitely felt like Star Trek Discovery’s second season stuck the landing – and then some. Some viewers were even getting a bit emotional. D’aww.

Dear Star Trek fans, Discovery is the best version of Star Trek I’ve ever watched, #StarTrekDiscovery18 January 2019

Absolutely love the vibe of the #StarTrekDiscovery season premiere. So excited for the rest of the season!!18 January 2019

The Star Trek theme will forever give me goodebumps, doesn't matter how subtle it is inwoven into the score (3min into #StarTrekDiscovery season2 and I'm already emotional)18 January 2019

Feeling blue? Bye, bye annoying guy

Redshirts always die, right? That’s pretty much one of the few steadfast rules in Star Trek canon. Not so this time. This time, we got the most annoying blueshirt in the history of blueshirts trying to mansplain to Michael bloody Burnham. It’s too bad he didn’t see that asteroid coming...

The #StarTrekDiscovery season 2 premiere briefly introduced blue shirt guy with the story, "How Not To Be A Sexist Douchebag." pic.twitter.com/rI2hnKiLKP18 January 2019

Don't RIP blue shirt guy. You died trying to mansplain something to someone more qualified than you. No one will mourn you. #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MR9kZQy31f18 January 2019

#StarTrekDiscovery Thrilling premiere, but will our joke about red shirts turn to blue shirts?18 January 2019

Baby Spock (do, do, do, do, do)

Spock was mentioned throughout the episode – and heavy promoted in trailers and teasers – but the show is holding off Michael meeting up with Young Spock (for now). Instead, we got a few strange Kid Spock interludes, including the Vulcan throwing a strop at his new half-sister. Sassy.

Lil'Spock's reaction to not being the only kid in the house is such typical little kid behaviour, lol. He even essentially threw a toy at her. #StarTrekDiscovery18 January 2019

I always knew Spock was an asshole as a kid. #StarTrekDiscovery18 January 2019

Baby Spock Doo Doo Doo Doo Do Do. 😂 #StarTrekDiscovery18 January 2019

So, where does that rank among your all-time best Star Trek episodes?