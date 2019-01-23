Watch Star Trek Discovery online wherever you are in the world

Want to watch Star Trek Discovery online? Of course you do! Star Trek Discovery season 1 was one of the best TV shows of 2017 and Star Trek Discovery season 2 shows no signs of disappointing with the premiere already blowing fans away. If you’re late to the Trek party, don’t worry, there’s plenty of ways to watch Star Trek Discovery online so you catch up on the show so far.

Whether you’re a diehard Original Series fan who hasn’t dived into Star Trek Discovery yet, or a total Trek newbie who’s wondering what all the fuss is about, now’s the time to kick back and watch Star Trek Discovery online so you can join in with all the discussions about the show. Do you think Discovery is better than The Next Generation? Who is your favourite Discovery captain - Lorce or Pike? What do you think the mysterious red signals in season 2 are all about? You won’t know until you watch Star Trek Discovery and find out!

Plus, that’s not all. There’s also four Short Treks to watch as well, which were originally released between seasons and delve a little deeper into the backstories of specific characters from the show. But what’s the best way to watch Star Trek Discovery online? Well, it depends where you are...

Watch Star Trek Discovery online in the US

Star Trek Discovery is a CBS Original, which means it’s only available on CBS All Access in the US. If you want to watch Star Trek Discovery online you need to subscribe to CBS All Access, but the good news is that you can try it for free for a week to see if it’s for you, and, if you’re really committed, maybe even watch every episode of Star Trek Discovery so far before your free trial runs out (that’s only 16 episodes for now - you can do it!).

After the one week free trial runs out, a CBS All Access subscription costs $5.99 per month with limited commercials or $9.99 per month with no commercials at all. Alternatively, you can get 15% off an annual subscription if you know you want to commit to a full year. Once you have access to CBS All Access you can watch all of Star Trek Discovery season 1 and the four Short Treks straight away, and then get started on season 2, which streams weekly every Thursday.

Watch Star Trek Discovery online in the UK

If you’re based in the UK, the best way to watch Star Trek Discovery online - AKA, the only way - is via Netflix. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can watch every episode of Star Trek Discovery season 1, the four Short Treks ( here’s how to find them as they’re weirdly well hidden on Netflix ), and weekly episodes of Star Trek Discovery season 2, which are added to the streaming service every Friday, the day after they air on CBS All Access in the US.

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, don’t despair, you can try it for free for 30 days which is plenty of time to watch all of Star Trek Discovery available so far. But what about the rest of season 2 which is currently airing? Well, you’ll need to keep your Netflix subscription past the free 30 day trial for that and it will cost you £5.99 per month for the basic package, £7.99 per month for the standard package (which gives you HD and an extra screen to watch Netflix on), or £9.99 for the premium package (which gives you Ultra HD and four screens).

Watch Star Trek Discovery online everywhere else

If you’re abroad at the moment, don’t worry, you can still watch Star Trek Discovery online. You just need one of the best VPNs for Netflix , which will allow you access to your Netflix account while you’re out of the country. We recommend ExpressVPN for general ease of use and because it has 24/7 support if you run into problems.

There’s a range of plans available depending on what you’re looking for but once you’re all sorted, just sign in and set your location to anywhere in the UK and then head on over to Netflix to watch Star Trek Discovery online. If you find it’s not working, just try a different location in the UK and that usually fixes any problems. And that’s it!