Thor: Love and Thunder is rated PG-13 – for partial nudity

Thor: Love and Thunder has scored a PG-13 rating – and one of the reasons might be a tad surprising.

Per FilmRatings.com (opens in new tab), the movie is rated PG-13 for "intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity."

From the trailer, we can assume the partial nudity is the moment Russell Crowe's Zeus accidentally "flicks" off all of Thor's clothes (which also reveals Thor has a strange tribute to his brother Loki tattooed on his back). As for the sci-fi violence, action, and language, that's all standard Marvel fare.

The film sees the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, but this time she's wielding Mjolnir as Mighty Thor. The first clip released from the movie shows her in action, with Thor apparently meeting her again for the first time since their break-up – and stunned to see her transformation into a hero.

Love and Thunder also features the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, and Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher – who is shaping up to be one of Marvel's best villains yet. In fact, according to director Taika Waititi, Gorr has had the best reaction of any villain in test screenings.

"I'd say he's the most sympathetic villain they've had," Waititi commented. "He's also tested the highest out of any villain that Marvel's had." From the trailers, Gorr certainly looks to be a sinister threat indeed, so Thor has his work cut out for him.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters this July 7. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else coming soon – and catch up on the MCU on Disney Plus.