A "visually beautiful" Thor: Love and Thunder scene was filmed in a Best Buy parking lot, reveals Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has revealed that an impressive-looking Thor: Love and Thunder scene was actually filmed in a Best Buy parking lot. In the movie, Portman plays Jane Foster, who has transformed into the Mighty Thor and wields Mjolnir.

"There's one scene that's one of the most visually beautiful scenes I've seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot," the actor told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "It's so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I'm like, 'That's a Best Buy parking lot.'"

The film takes Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Waititi's Korg, and Portman's Jane on an adventure through space to stop Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, who is intent on slaughtering all of the MCU's dieties.

The film was almost even bigger in scope, though, as Portman has also revealed. "There were whole sequences, planets, characters, and worlds that didn't end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving," the actor commented.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now, while the MCU also continues on Disney Plus with Ms. Marvel. Next up on the release slate is She-Hulk, which lands this August 17. In the meantime, for much more on Love and Thunder, check out our spoiler-filled guides on: