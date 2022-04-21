New Thor 4 merchandise reveals how Jane Foster became Mighty Thor

New Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise has revealed how Jane Foster becamse the Mighty Thor.

The first trailer for the film debuted recently, and gave us our long-awaited first look at Natalie Portman's Jane in full superhero regalia – and wielding Mjolnir. An official replica Mighty Thor helmet has been listed online on the Eaglemoss website, and the description reveals how the character came to wield the hammer.

"Suffering from cancer, astrophysicist and Thor's ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, visited New Asgard and her life was changed forever," it reads. "Mysteriously, the broken pieces of Mjolnir, the hammer of the thunder god, transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gifted her the superpowers of Thor, to battle threats internal and external. Wielding Mjolnir herself, she had become a godly protector and a new hero was born!

"With the help of Thor, Valkyrie, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Mighty Thor was faced by the powerful Gorr, the God Butcher. With divine powers himself, Gorr was driven to rid the universe of gods wherever he found them. Battling cancer in her human form and Gorr in her godly form, Jane Foster was embroiled in an epic struggle with plenty of love and thunder!"

Cate Blanchett's Hela broke Mjolnir way back in Thor: Ragnarok, and while we don't know why the broken pieces chose Jane, we do know that they've judged her worthy.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Chris Hemsworth's titular Avenger go up against Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. Thor will also be doing some serious soul-searching, with help from the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Russell Crowe is onboard as another thunder god – Zeus. How he factors into the plot remains to be seen.

The next Marvel movie to hit our screens is Doctor Strange 2, which arrives this May 6. Thor 4 releases on July 8.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.