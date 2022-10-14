This Warzone player is trying to win a game with each weapon before Warzone 2 releases next month

One Warzone player has set themselves the challenge to win a game with every weapon in the game before Warzone 2 releases.

YouTuber Fifakill (opens in new tab) has been sharing their progress on Twitch and, as demonstrated in the clip below, they recently managed to reach the 100 weapons milestone using a knife. Unfortunately, they still have another 64 to go and only a few more weeks to accomplish it before Warzone 2 launches on November 16, 2022.

Warzone Pro @Fifakill_ continues his incredible challenge of winning a game of Warzone with EVERY weapon before Warzone 2 releasesHe's currently on the knives 😂and has broken 100 wins with 100 weapons so far pic.twitter.com/VkqEGsAWpCOctober 13, 2022 See more

According to the video made on the topic and uploaded to Fifakill's YouTube channel, the rules are that they have to win a game with a gun, they cannot play with anyone else - it has to be in a solo game, and they also can't use two guns per game. Simply put, this isn't an easy task for even the most experienced Warzone player.

The Warzone pro has also had a lot of fun with it too. You may notice in the clip above that in the most recent stream, Fifakill is sporting a spooky mask during the playthrough. This isn't even the most extreme look they've done for a stream as a few days before that, they also donned a Ghillie suit (opens in new tab) for the snipers part of the challenge.

