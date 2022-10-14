This Warzone player is trying to win a game with each weapon before Warzone 2 releases next month

By Hope Bellingham
They're currently at the 100th weapons mark

Warzone 2.0 release date
One Warzone player has set themselves the challenge to win a game with every weapon in the game before Warzone 2 releases. 

YouTuber Fifakill (opens in new tab) has been sharing their progress on Twitch and, as demonstrated in the clip below, they recently managed to reach the 100 weapons milestone using a knife. Unfortunately, they still have another 64 to go and only a few more weeks to accomplish it before Warzone 2 launches on November 16, 2022. 

According to the video made on the topic and uploaded to Fifakill's YouTube channel, the rules are that they have to win a game with a gun, they cannot play with anyone else - it has to be in a solo game, and they also can't use two guns per game. Simply put, this isn't an easy task for even the most experienced Warzone player. 

The Warzone pro has also had a lot of fun with it too. You may notice in the clip above that in the most recent stream, Fifakill is sporting a spooky mask during the playthrough. This isn't even the most extreme look they've done for a stream as a few days before that, they also donned a Ghillie suit (opens in new tab) for the snipers part of the challenge.

In other Warzone news, the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards were recently revealed for multiplayer and Warzone 2. Once the main campaign of Modern Warfare 2 has been completed, players will gain access to several in-game rewards that will be available to use in Special Ops and Multiplayer. As well as this, Call of Duty: Warzone's April Fool's mode has returned before Warzone 2.

Just can't wait until November 16? Find out everything we know about Warzone 2 proximity chat.

