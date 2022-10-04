Call of Duty: Warzone's silly April Fool's mode is back before Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone's whacky April Fool's mode is back ahead of the battle royale game winding down development.

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has quietly added the April Fool's mode back into the battle royale game with little fanfare. 'Totally Normal BR,' as the mode is called, literally warns players away from activating it on the game's main menu screen.

This mode is, and we don't say this lightly, absolutely batsh*t. Totally Normal BR has players diving into the map headfirst without any parachutes, but with the added caveat of them not taking any fall damage. You'll also begin every match with literally every Perk enabled at once.

On top of that, players are also kitted out with the Panzerfaust rocket launcher, but exploding shells from the weapon don't actually kill players. Instead, they send enemies flying backwards through the air, so you'll need to race after your opponent and finish them off the old fashioned way.

Finally, Totally Normal BR has unlimited Gulag matches for deceased players. Yes, you read that correctly, but the catch is that they're only unlimited Gulag matches if you win them. Otherwise, you're booted right out of the match and forced to start the whole thing over again.

As we mentioned, the return of Totally Normal BR preludes the end of Warzone's ongoing development at Raven Software. The developer released a set of patch notes last week, saying it was "most proud" of its quality of life changes over the past year or so before the final update went live. Warzone 2 launches next month on November 16, and will be taking over as the active battle royale game for the series.

