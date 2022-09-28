Warzone developer says it's "most proud" of its Quality of Life changes as final major update drops

Call of Duty: Warzone developer has issued a message thanking players, as it drops the game's final major update.

In patch notes (opens in new tab) released earlier today on September 28, Raven said it "wanted to take a moment to thank our players for joining us on this journey" as it dropped the last set of changes to the game ahead of the arrival of replacement Warzone 2 in November.

Noting the various major changes that the game has seen over the past few years, from new weapons, modes, and maps, Raven says it's learned a lot in just the past 12 months. The studio goes on to say, however, that "perhaps where we're left most proud is with our team's work that has gone into Quality of Life improvements and our focus on reducing points of friction in the core gameplay loop." There are more changes to come on that front, including Recommended Weapon tabs to promote "meta relevant" guns and Manual Gas Masks fittings.

Beyond that, Raven is really given Warzone its swansong. The final update also pushes a 'Greatest Hits' playlist, and grants players a handful of free Calling Cards, celebrating some of the most notable 'Warzone stories' from the game's lifetime. Those include the metas dedicated to the Grau and the DMR, the enduring hatred of the Roze skin, or any number of passenger-seat plane snipes.

Warzone will continue until its sequel arrives in a little under six weeks, and will likely rumble on for a while after this, but it's clear that Raven sees this final notable update as the beginning of the end of one of the biggest games of the last few years.

