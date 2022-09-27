Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded release time explained

Activision has detailed everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded release time and given us an early look at what to expect from the update.

The next stage of Warzone and Vanguard content unlocks on September 28, with the introduction of two new operators and two new weapons, as well as the Fortress multiplayer map and Rebirth Island's Resurgence Supreme during the season.

Want to know when Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded unlocks? Read on, soldier.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded release time

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is expected to release at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST on September 28, based on past release times. On the traditional multiplayer side, developer Sledgehammer has confirmed that Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded is set to go live at that time on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One, though the PC update is being withheld while the devs investigate "a crashing issue."

#Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded update is available for download on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, which begins tomorrow at 9 AM PT. We are withholding this update on PC, while we investigate a crashing issue.September 27, 2022 See more

You can get full details on what to expect over in the official blog (opens in new tab).

This is the final season for both Warzone and Vanguard, with the imminent release of both Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 set to lead the next wave of Call of Duty content. It's looking like a big year for the series, as the Modern Warfare 2 beta drew more players than any other playtest in series history.

For more of the best FPS games, you know where to click.