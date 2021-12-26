This super cheap Logitech gaming mouse is back down to its lowest price yet

Amazon's latest gaming mouse deals have dropped the super cheap Logitech G305 Lightspeed model back down its lowest ever price. That means you can get one of the best wireless gaming mouse models on the market for just $29.99 right now, $20 off the $49.99 MSRP.

We first saw this price back in November, but before then this budget pointer had never dropped below $38. With an additional $10 off the usual sales price, then, you're getting some particularly strong value here.

While some may be put off by the 12,000 DPI sensor (the best gaming mouse options can reach up to 20,000 these days), most players will rarely need to move beyond this level of sensitivity. Add to that the six programmable buttons and wireless connectivity, and you've got yourself a particularly solid gaming mouse deal at just under $30.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more gaming mouse deals in the Christmas sales further down the page.

