This speedy Acer 1080p 240Hz monitor is already 30% off ahead of Prime Day

Looking for a speedy 240Hz 1080p gaming monitor this Prime Day? Well, you can actually grab a discounted display early, as the Acer Nitro XZ270 has already dropped in price. This punchy panel packs a refresh rate that’ll satiate high frame rate competitive FPS games, but it’s also a curved champion that’ll act as a reliable PC gaming portal.

Over at Amazon right now, the Acer Nitro XZ270 is down to $229.99 instead of $329.99 thanks to a 30% discount. While we’ll be keeping an eye out for great Prime Day monitor deals during Amazon’s big sale, the early $100 price drop might appeal to those of you who’ve just built a gaming PC for the first time. The 1080p panel will pair nicely with newer entry-level graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 4060, and its 240Hz refresh rate is a winner if you’re a frame rate fiend.

Valve’s June Steam survey suggests players are ditching 1080p monitors , but the resolution still dominates the gaming PC scene. 62% of users are still using ‘full HD’ monitors, and there’s a bunch of reasons why you’d want one in 2023, not least because it’ll mean you can boost fps and keep visual settings cranked up high. In addition, trading resolution for a higher refresh rate is something worth considering, as even though 4K panels pack more pixels, you’ll have to make do with 144Hz max.

Acer Nitro XZ270 | $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor is ideal for both those who require speedy refresh rates and those of you rocking an entry-level rig, but its curve means immersive visuals are also part of the deal.



Why would you choose refresh rate over resolution? Well, it all comes down to responsiveness. Playing using a 60Hz display arguably isn’t going to matter much if you’re playing adventure games with a PC controller, but it’ll feel like you’re strafing around in custard if you’re used to using quicker displays and a gaming mouse.

If you do fancy upgrading from 1080p to 1440p, you’re in luck, as the QHD version of Acer’s Nitro XZ270 is also available for $204.50. The higher resolution option still boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, so you won’t need to slow things down completely to enjoy improved clarity.

Of course, if the Nitro XZ270 isn’t what you’re looking for, we’ve still got you covered, as screens savings of all specs are sure to join the Prime Day gaming deals fold in a few days time. You don’t necessarily have to wait till June 11 and 12 to bag a bargain, but if you’re looking for record low prices across the board, you’ll want to come check out our hubs for plenty of offers.