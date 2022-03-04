This PS5 headset deal bags you a premium set for its lowest price in a year

Great PS5 headset deals keep cropping up this year, and this premium PS5 headset is at a really excellent price for anyone who has been looking to go large on their audio upgrade. Right now, you can get the brilliant Astro A50 wireless gaming headset, for just $253.99 (from $300) at Amazon. This is the superb PlayStation-focused variant that's one of the best PS5 headsets, best PS4 headsets, and best PC headsets for gaming all rolled into one.

While we saw the Xbox/PC variant go to around this price recently as a one off, this is - a few cents aside - the lowest ever price on the PlayStation variant in a year. As a result, you know you're getting exceptional value. Also, to reinforce that, the Astro A50 is one of the few headsets top receive our much-coveted 5-star score. In our Astro A50 review, we called the Astro A50 "a truly excellent wireless gaming headset that simply gets all the necessary things right", and more importantly, "makes you feel positively pampered while you're using it". Comfortable, premium, exceptional audio quality, a wired connection, and all at the lowest price in a year? yes, please.

The A50 is so good, in fact, that not only is it one of the best for PlayStation and PC because it's so premium, so good, and so very wireless, it's one of the best wireless gaming headsets money can buy. Period.

Today's best PS5 headset deal

Astro A50 Wireless | PS5, PS4, PC | $300 $253.99 at Amazon

Save $46/15% - This headset is the lowest it's been in a whole year which makes this a great value offering and one that's perfect for upgrading your PS5 audio. One of the best money can buy. Remember, you'll also need to get Astro's HDMI adapter to make up for the lack of optical connection but it's so worth it, and the saving on the headset more than makes up for it.



However, if your budget can't reach that far, then consider the A40 TR headset from Astro. This will still get you that excellent Astro audio, offers a flexible wired connection, and also comes with the MixAmp Pro TR unit with Dolby Audio.

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR | PS5, PS4, PC | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The slightly smaller, wired brethren to the A50, the A40 TR is still an absolute belter of a headset for PlayStation and PC. The audio quality is superb, there's Dolby Audio on offer from the amp, and that unit is such a bonus itself. A great PS5 headset deal.

Again, this is also at the same price at Best Buy, too.

If you're after more PS5 gaming headsets at some of the lowest prices around, then there are plenty more options to choose from below.

