This PS5 deal has got the official 3D Pulse headset back down to a lowest ever price

Now I've got your attention, this is one of the best prices on the official PS5 headset ever - nay, it is the best price ever. Right now you can get the Midnight Black PS5 Pulse 3D headset for just $84.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (was $99.99). This is a wild price and the lowest that the headset has ever been listed for... but for full disclosure, you will pay a little more due to shipping. However, even when factoring the shipping cost in ($3.99), the headset is still discounted and actually matches its lowest ever price.

It's always a good time to consider the official headset as it is arguably the quickest, simplest, and easiest way into the PS5's Tempest Audio engine. It's also continuing the theme of the official sets just being some of the best gaming headsets for PlayStation consoles (you can use this on PS4 too, though not PS3 - believe me, I've tried).

It's my go-to single-player set still (the sound quality, depth, and detail are all superb, as is the comfort and fit, but the mics just aren't quite there compared to boom mics) and I can vouch for this being one of the best PS5 headsets, and certainly one of the best PS5 wireless headset options money can buy right. In both of those markets, the headset's aggressive price point, particularly in PS5 deals like this, means its bang-for-buck value is really quite hard to argue with.

Even before the Prime Day PS5 deals kick off in earnest next month, offerings like this one the top PS5 accessories are going to be hard to beat. However, to keep you abreast of the pricing landscape, below are some of the latest and lowest prices on PS5 gear and games.

