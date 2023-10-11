This Prime Day gaming PC deal proves other rigs are overpriced

I'm looking around at today's Prime Day gaming PC deals, and I keep coming back to this $330 discount on the Yeyian Yumi prebuilt. Newegg has the RTX 4060 rig down to just $869.99 (was $1,199.99) in the retailer's competing sale, a price that's embarrassing other offers right now.

You're not even making any particular sacrifices to get there. Yes, you're picking up an older Intel i5-12400F processor, but that's one of the best value CPUs out there, offering plenty of grunt under the hood without the inflated price tag of a zillion-core monster. There's still a solid 16GB of RAM inside and a 1TB SSD to keep things competitive as well. As far as Prime Day PC deals for the everyday player go, this is one of the best I've seen in a long time.

For reference, the next closest offer comes in at the same price but drops you all the way down to an RTX 3060 and Ryzen 5 5500 configuration. That's the MXZ rig over at Newegg (now $869, was $1,049) if you are interested, but I would seriously recommend going with the Yeyian here. Considering the amount of gaming PCs I've been seeing offering these specs at $900 or even over $1,000, this machine is doing something special.

You'll find more information about this Prime Day gaming PC deal just below.

Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC | $1,199.99 $869.99 at Newegg

Save $330 - This build from Yeyian over at Newegg is a little bonkers for the money you'll pay. This is an Intel Core i5 12400F + RTX 4060 gaming PC that checks all the boxes if you want something capable of 1080p and 1440p gaming. Buy it if: ✅ You want a substantial build for an entry-level price

✅ You want solid framerates at 1080p and 1440p Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play fully ray-traced games at 4K without DLSS Price check: Amazon equivalent $1,099

Should you wait until Black Friday?

This is an astounding offer - one we hadn't expected to see until Black Friday gaming PC deals kick off next month. If you're on the fence, it would only be because of those holiday sales coming up - there's just too much value inside this case to pass up. In our experience, these kinds of mega-value discounts come and go in the lead up to the end of the year. That means today's Prime Day gaming PC deals may well (and likely will) return to the shelves at some point over the next few weeks. However, competition is only going to increase in that time, and you're more likely to miss that window of opportunity if you're not paying close attention.

We were already surprised by the discount Prime Day has placed on this rig, so further discounts are subject to speculation. These October offers have, however, existed in previous years as well and in our experience we don't tend to see too much of an improvement on these fall discounts on Black Friday itself. It's incredibly unlikely to drop to $799, but sure - it might hit $849 or $829 if we're having a particularly good sales season. For $20 - $40, though, it's not worth missing out on this while stock's still good.

