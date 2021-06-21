This Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall deal is Stupefying (I'm so sorry)

Although we're still gutted that we can't get our own Hogwarts letter, you can kinda-sorta visit the school yourself with this Lego Hogwarts Great Hall deal. The set has been reduced to $80 instead of $100 as a part of Walmart's 'Deals for Days' promotion, so now's as good a time as any to pick up the kit.

Bundling up some of the most iconic parts of Harry Potter's school into one kit, this Lego Hogwarts Great Hall deal gets you the hall itself (filled with 'floating' candles, tables, and House banners), a moving staircase leading to a treasure chamber containing the Mirror of Erised from the first film, a potions classroom, and even those self-driving rowboats first-years arrive in. Although it's smaller than other renditions of the castle, the attention to detail is still impressive. That makes it one of the best Lego sets for Potter fans who don't want to spend a fortune.

You're getting 10 Minifigures with this offer, too. Harry, Ron, and Hermione are included, naturally, but you're also getting some unusual choices like Richard Harris' Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall, Nearly Headless Nick, Professor Quirrell (with a dual face featuring Voldemort on the back), Hagrid, and Draco Malfoy.

It's just one of many good discounts at the moment; thanks to Amazon Prime Day, we're also swimming in sales on everything you can think of. For the best offers going right now, be sure to check out our guides to Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day laptop deals.

More Lego deals

Lego Hogwarts Great Hall deal

Lego Harry Potter: Hogwarts Great Hall (75954) | $100 $80 at Walmart

Thanks to a $20 discount, you can get one of the best Harry Potter Lego kits for a fair shake less than normal. It's recommended for ages 9+ and is comprised of 878 pieces.

View Deal

Want to find something you can share with family and friends? Check out the best Prime Day board game deals. As for more general Prime Day offers, visit our friends over at TechRadar. If you're in the US and fancy watching the movies again, you'll currently find all the Harry Potters currently showing on HBO Max.