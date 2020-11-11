This is where to buy launch day PS5 stock on November 12 - if you're lucky and time it right

PS5 stock on launch day (Thursday, November 12) will be present but will be some of the most in-demand tech going for years. As a result, we do expect it to be tough to get one - but not impossible. Here are our best bets and links that you can follow to get your launch day PS5 stock in the bag.

With no physical stores open for those who want to buy one fresh tomorrow - i.e. who aren't collecting a pre-order - your absolute best bet is going to be camping on retailers' online websites and hammering the F5 button, keep adding to the basket, and to keep trying any which way. It's a bit of a shame that this is the state of affairs we find ourselves in but here we are. Thanks, 2020.

We don't know what times exactly retailer sare going to pull the trigger; Walmart has stated sometimes throughout the day but with hardware launches being what they are this year, expect to see stock pop up early, late, and with no real pattern. It'll be borderline stressful, but for those that haven't snagged a PS5 deal yet, this is your best chance.

Below, you'll find a host of links that will take you directly to retailers and their various best-bet pages. Stay on them, refresh them, be signed into any relevant accounts, and keep trying. You may well get lucky!

Where to buy PS5 stock

It's going to be tough but - as with nearly all the other 2020 hardware launches - your best bet for increasing your luck in buying PS5 stock is to stick on multiple retailer tabs and just keep refreshing them. It can literally change minute to minute with stock flashing as sold out, then back again, and so on. Keep trying the others too, but just make sure you're only paying the standard price as we've noticed some sneaky scalpers and sneaksters behaving poorly on Amazon etc.

PS5 accessories

Away from those direct links to retailers, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, no matter where you are, for the latest PS5 stock and prices.

