This Black Friday Switch bundle is incredible value: get a Switch Lite plus two games for a bargain

You might want to sit down for this Blac Friday Switch deal: Amazon is selling a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle that’s out of this world – and Galaxy. You can get the Switch Lite console in Coral, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars (which includes three classic 3D Mario games) all for less than £250. That’s the perfect starter Switch package. Some of the best Switch games going which amount to hundreds of hours of gameplay and a perfect pathway into some of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises. Even Tom Nook would be pleased with this bargain.

It’s worth breaking down just how great value this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is. It's easily one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals so far. The console – a handheld-only version of the Switch that’s great for gaming on the go – usually retails for £199. Nintendo games rarely go below £40. Ever. Most days, you’re looking at £44.99. For £50 you’re getting Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Animal Crossing: New Horizons thrown into the mix. Not only that, but there's three months of Nintendo Switch Online as the cherry on top.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle + NSO 3 months + Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £249.98 at Amazon UK

This is the complete package for anyone serious about getting a Switch. Under £250 for what is essentially four complete games, plus a start on Nintendo Switch Online should you want to dip your toes into those waters

But wait, there's more! The Black Friday gaming deals just keep on coming and there are several flavours of Switch Lite bundles to mix and match. You can get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, different colours, and even £10 off the Switch Lite on its own.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle + NSO 3 months + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £249.98 at Amazon UK

If platformers aren't your thing, get a hold of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the bundle. It'd be better suited to the Nintendo Switch Online membership, too, as you can race around the 48 (!) tracks with friends and players around the world.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle + NSO 3 months + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £249.98 at Amazon UK

We love the Turquoise Switch Lite and it's one of only two colours to be available with the Animal Crossing Bundle. Your friends will be blueish-green with envy.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199.00 £189.99 at Amazon UK

Nearly £10 off if you just want the standard Switch Lite console with no games included.

If you're looking more towards next-gen then be sure to check out the Black Friday Xbox Series X discounts and what's going on in the world of Black Friday PS5 deals today.