This Anker power bank will charge the chonkiest of handheld setups, and it’s down a new record low price

Power banks come in all shapes and sizes, but this beefy 200w brick by Anker can power an elaborate handheld setup without breaking a sweat. Better still, it’s currently down to a record low price at Amazon, meaning you’ll get something with more juice and a larger capacity for the same price as some lower spec options.

Over at Amazon right now, the Anker Prime Power Bank is down from $129.99 to $89.99 , thanks to a nifty 31% discount. A similar deal has brought the accessory down from £129.99 to £85.99, but you'll need to be a Prime member to grab it. At full price, it’s a pretty expensive solution for charging the best gaming handheld on the go. However now that it’s down to under $90, it feels more in line with models I’d recommend pairing with the Steam Deck OLED , especially if you like to attach multiple accessories at the same time.

Just like my current favorite Steam Deck power bank, the Jsaux 20000mah 65w, the Anker Prime boasts a 20000mah set of cells. Where it differs, other than being more expensive, is with the fact it can output 200w, meaning it’s got more than enough of a punch to supply the best Steam Deck dock and a bunch of accessories, or even a portable monitor like this Verbatim Portable Touchscreen .

Anker Prime Power Bank (200w) | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This chonky 31% discount brings Anker's beefy 200w battery bank down to a record low, as it normally sits at full price. With a discount applied, it's close to the same price as premium options like this Baseus model, so it's well worth considering if you game on the go. Buy it if: ✅ You've got a gaming handheld

✅ You want to power multiple things at once Don’t buy if: ❌ You'd rather trade wattage for capacity

❌ You don't play on the go long enough

Anker Prime Power Bank (200w) | £129.99 £85.99 at Amazon (Prime exclusive)

Save £80 - A 34% discount also brings the Prime Power bank down to a record low in the UK. You will need to log into an Amazon Prime account to actually see the deal, but it's still a great price to pay for an Anker accessory of this calibre. Buy it if: ✅ You've got a gaming handheld

✅ You want to power multiple things at once Don’t buy if: ❌ You'd rather trade wattage for capacity

❌ You don't play on the go long enough

In the UK, you can actually grab a higher capacity version Anker's power bank for £89.99, as Amazon has knocked 36% off. The trade off is that it's 140w rather than 200w, but that's still plenty if you're looking to charge the Steam Deck and a few less demanding add-ons.

Anker Prime Power Bank (140w) | £139.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - UK players can grab 36% off a slightly different version of Anker's power bank, and the extra capacity versus lower wattage may suit some of you better. This deal does pop up more often, but we've yet to see it dip lower than it is now. Buy it if: ✅ You've got a gaming handheld

✅ You only need to power a few devices Don’t buy if: ❌ You want to power other demanding devices

❌ You don't need chonky capacity

Should you buy an Anker Prime Power Bank?

For context, even the more powerful Asus ROG Ally only uses 30w max, so you’ll be able to spend the extra wattage on plenty of other bits of on the go hardware. It’s even just handy if you fancy charging a chonky smartphone like the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and a gaming laptop while still feeding your handheld, especially if you know you’re going to be away from power outlets for a while.

As an extra perk, the Anker Prime has a rather smart display on front for keeping tabs on levels, remaining charge time, wattage, and even temperature. As someone who’s constantly testing, and sometimes fixing, handhelds and devices, having this info at a glance is a massive win, but it’s also just all round handy if you need a visual of your charging situation.

Ultimately, there are cheaper power banks out there that are well suited to the Steam Deck, and you’ll mileage will vary when using even a 20,000mah battery brick, even if it’s a beefy capacity. That said, at its current price, it’s hard to deny that the Anker Prime will provide you with absolutely everything you need to use a fully fledged handheld setup on the go off grid.

Looking for a portable powerhouse? Check out the best gaming laptop for systems with more oomph. Alternatively, swing by the best gaming PC builds and best Alienware gaming PC models for a selection of at home rigs.