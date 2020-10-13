These 4K TV deals with Fire TV built-in offer amazing value for Ultra HD viewing this Prime Day

Whether you're getting ready for next-gen gaming or upgrading your home cinema, 4K is a must. And if you're hoping to make your improvements without breaking the bank, look no further than these Toshiba TVs, both reduced as part of today's Amazon Prime Day deals. The Fire TV Editions of both the 50-inch 50LF621U21 and the 43-inch TF-43A810U21 are down more than 30% today, ensuring that you can pick up a bargain. And if these don't tickle your fancy, check out the rest of our Amazon Prime Day TV deals instead.

The all-new Toshiba 50LF621U21 is 50 inches of 4K, resulting in more than 8 million pixels, offering high-definition TV and films with vibrant colors and deep contrast. As part of the Prime Day deals, it's down to $259.99, a saving of $120.

At 43 inches, the TF-43A810U21 is a little smaller but still offers the same picture clarity. It's also slightly cheaper, coming in at $209.99, down from $330. That's the same $120 discount as the larger screen, but a slightly bigger percentage saving due to the difference in recommended retail price.

Both models are Fire TV editions, combining live TV with streaming content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. They're also powered by powerful multi-core GPUs, making them smart enough to grab your search results at record speed. Simply connect to WiFi, and you'll be free to browse to your heart's content - which is handy, given the 500,000 films and shows that Toshiba claims you'll be able to stream. If that seems like a lot of work, you'll also be able to use the included Voice Remote to get Alexa to do the searching for you.

