These Razer deals can save you $50 or more on our favorite headsets, mice, and laptops

If you're hoping to upgrade your setup, these Razer deals are your chance - there are discounts of 20% or more on the company's headsets, mice, keyboards, and laptops right now. The fan-favorite Kraken Tournament Edition is available for $79.99 instead of $100 , for example, while the Razer Blade 15 range has been slashed by up to $500 .

Razer deals: Browse the sale

Because these Razer deals include some of the best peripherals out there, it's definitely worth a look before the sale ends. One offer that caught our eye was the Razer Viper, which is now $59.99 rather than $100 . This is a contender for the title of best gaming mouse for FPS games thanks to its incredibly responsive sensor and quick clicks, so we'd highly recommend it if you want to gain an edge over the competition.

Similarly, the noise-cancelling Razer Opus has tumbled from $200 to $149.99 . This is one of the company's best headphones thanks to THX certification, not to mention excellent sound for everyday use or gaming. A more subtle design means that they wouldn't look out of place on the commute, either, so maybe this arrives just in time as coronavirus restrictions start to ease.

Finally, the Base Razer Blade 15 with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and a 15.60inch Full HD 120Hz screen is down to $1,299.99 (a drop of 14%). If you want a good gaming laptop without having to fork out thousands of dollars, this is a good place to start your search.

If you want to see what else is on offer, you can investigate the Razer sale in full by clicking on the link below.

Razer deals

Razer deals for Tax Day

These Razer deals save you anything from 20 - 40% on some of the company's hottest gear, but you'll need to hurry. We don't know when the sale ends, but it probably won't last long.

If you want to see how these accessories stack up against the competition, don't forget to check out our guide to the best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboard, and best gaming headsets.