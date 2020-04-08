These monitor deals are gaming-focused but perfect for working from home too

If you're hunting down a monitor deal now, then you're probably better off going for a gaming-focused one. They offer great value for money, so if you're working from home more often or need another panel for a multi-device or multi-screen setup, discounts like these at Best Buy are very welcome indeed. Saving money and getting incredible value? Yes, please!

Getting a great monitor deal on something that's perfect for working from home and gaming might seem like a bit of a stretch - particularly right now, as the demand for them is high. However, given their high quality, gaming-focused monitors are probably better value all-in and so are worth the effort. They're arguably more versatile, and offer excellent picture quality and colors. As a result, these - and particularly the best gaming monitors - are excellent screens for any use. Especially when you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a reliable screen from a reputable brand.

Highlights of this sale include the Dell S2417DG, offering a solid, mid-entry monitor for everyday use as well as possessing good gaming chops. Then there's the Acer Predator XB1, which has serious gaming pedigree behind it coming from one of the most established gaming monitor ranges going. And for those looking to bag a premium monitor from a big name, then the Alienware AW2518HF is a terrific monitor that will offer incredibly high-levels of quality.

Dell S2417DG 24-inch monitor | just $326.99 at Best Buy (save $103)

A great saving on a solid monitor. It presents a wonderful picture for everyday use, but also houses some serious speeds and response times for when you turn to games - and at that sweet 1440p resolution.View Deal

Acer Predator XB1 24-inch monitor | $249.99 at Best Buy (save $35)

Acer's Predator gaming monitors are some of the best in the business, period. So when you have the chance to bag a 1080p, 1ms response, G-Sync enabled one with a good chunk off of its price tag, then you're winning.View Deal

Alienware AW2518H 25-inch monitor | $399.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

A premium monitor in every sense of the word and one that usually carries a hefty premium. With that premium negated by this saving, this is a quality monitor for those who value gaming highly along with their work setup.View Deal

If you're looking for a different kind of screen, then the best gaming TVs - all 4K and gorgeous in their own right - are tumbling in price all the time, so there's value to be had there.

Of course, you might be on the lookout for something to plug into your new screen so check out our guides to the best gaming PC and best gaming laptops too.