These graphics card deals get you high-end RTX 3080 models at lowest-ever prices

Amazon's graphics card deals are currently offering some of the most aggressive prices that we've seen on RTX 3080 stock.

The cheapest model that we've been able to find in these graphics card deals is the Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC Edition for only $799.99 (was $1,100) (opens in new tab) for a $301 saving. While we've seen similarly priced high-end Ampere cards retail at this rate before, it's worth pointing out that this is the 12GB model and not the standard 10GB iteration. This means you're getting the same GDDR6X memory as found in the RTX 3080 Ti for an excellent price here today.

Also of note is the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC Edition for just $885 (was ($1,200) (opens in new tab) knocking a full $315 off the sticker price. Although this is a fairly standard rate as far as RTX 3080 stock is concerned, this Asus ROG Strix model happens to be one of the highest-end partner cards on the market, complete with 12GB GDDR6X, too, but also advanced cooling and RGB in the premium chassis.

The RTX 3080 is easily the best graphics card that you can get your hands on right now for its amazing price-to-performance ratio and capabilities in 4K at high frame rates. With that said, if you want to turn your attention to more humble hardware, then we're also rounding up the best cheap graphics card deals frequently, too.

Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC | $1,100 $799 at Amazon

Save $301 - This Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC is the cheapest RTX 3080 stock that we're able to verify from the world's largest online retailer at the moment. What's more, you're getting the revised version of the card which comes with 12GB GDDR6X memory instead of the standard model's 10GB for extra future-proofing potential at a rate we don't often see.



Asus ROG Strix Gaming RTX 3080 OC Edition | $1,200 $885 at Amazon

Save $315 - While this is a fairly standard price for most RTX 3080 stock on the market right now, this Asus ROG Strix Gaming RTX 3080 OC Edition model is one of the higher-end units you can get. You're benefiting from the brand's premium build quality, as well as RGB lighting and 12GB GDDR6X memory here, too, with a slightly higher clock speed.



