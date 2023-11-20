These Black Friday Switch bundles throw in my favorite Nintendo games of the year

If there’s one thing I’m painfully aware of, it's that not all Black Friday console bundle deals are created equal. Yet, If I was planning on buying a Switch right now, I’d be absolutely delighted with what’s on offer, as Very is including two of my favorite games of the year with Nintendo’s handheld console. I can say first hand that if you pick up either package, you’ll have your hands full with a colorful, whimsical adventure that’ll help you escape reality for a bit, and that might be exactly what you need as we head into the holidays.

Over at Very right now, the retailer has knocked its Switch Neon Console with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom down from £309.99 to £269, while the Super Mario Wonder bundle is also down from £299.99 to £259. If you were to ask me in person what Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to watch out for ahead of the big event, I’d probably start raving about both Link’s latest adventure and the newly released trippy platforming romp, so I’m pretty buzzed about both of these offers.

I’ve sank a significant chunk of my spare time into Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Wonder, and I reckon both cater to a variety of tastes. If you’re itching to sink your teeth into a grand RPG with a sprawling map and plenty of reasons to stray from the beaten path, the latest Zelda outing is going to pull you right in. However, I know not everyone will have tons of time on their hands to roleplay as a pointy-eared hero, so it’s a good job Very has an alternative Black Friday gaming deal that includes a traditional, carefree platformer.

Nintendo Switch Neon with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | £309.99 £269 at Very

Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Wonder | £299.99 £259 at Very

Don’t get me wrong, you’ll still spend a significant number of hours making your way through what is the weirdest Mario game I’ve ever played, but you’ll be able to easily dip in and out. I personally tend to jump back into the world of Wonder whenever my partner is free to join me, as it makes for a fantastic co-op adventure that’s impossible to take too seriously. I mean, there’s a recurring choir of Piranha Plants in this game, so it’s needless to say you won’t have to worry about recalling complex lore or mechanics.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch bundle this Black Friday?

It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch Pro could emerge in the year ahead, and that’ll prompt some players to hold off picking up the original console. I understand why some of you might want to do that, but I still think it's worth picking up what is arguably the best gaming handheld while it’s going cheap, especially since the above Very offers throw in two must play games. Even if a new Switch does pop up in 2024, now is still the best time to start building up your Switch library, and you’ll always be able to swap to the latest version if it does become a thing soon.

As for whether you should opt specifically for either of the above Switch Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Wonder bundles, I’d say it’s well worthwhile. Chances are that if you’re considering a Nintendo console, you’re likely looking to play either one of the company’s biggest franchises, meaning picking up a bundle is naturally going to save you a chunk. That said, it’s worth noting that this offer includes the standard console, so it’s worth considering whether you’d prefer the nicer screen included with the Nintendo Switch OLED.

