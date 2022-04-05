These are the first Alder Lake Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC deals we've seen

Gaming PC deals are already hitting the 12th generation Alder Lake Alienware Aurora R13 - Dell has just cut $300 off these impressive rigs for the first time ever. You can now pick up the latest Aurora system for just $1,799.99 (was $2,099.99) (opens in new tab) - an impressive price considering the RTX 3060 GPU and 1TB SSD.

The Alienware Aurora line makes up some of the best gaming PCs on the market. This particular configuration sends you home with an i7-12700F processor with 12 cores, a 12GB RTX 3060 card, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM to boot. Those are some next-gen specs with an unseasonably low price in Dell's latest gaming PC deals. Not only that, but the Alienware Aurora R13 also improves thermal performance for a bigger, better and cooler machine.

Thanks to its Cryo Tech liquid cooling system, you will never have to worry about this beast overheating, which has a heat exchanger 11% bigger than what's usually available for standard liquid cooling systems. The new design of this rig also optimises airflow through the PC, keeping it as cool as can be.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more gaming PC deals further down the page as well.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 RTX 3060 | $2,099.99 $1,799.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Alienware’s first Cryo Tech PC has just seen a huge discount. This is the first major saving we've seen on the 12th generation configuration, making it a must-see for anyone after the latest PC gaming tech on the market. Under the hood you'll find an Intel i7-12700F processor, 12GB RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.



