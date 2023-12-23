These are the best last-minute PS5 gifts available now

We're cutting it real close to the big day here, but if you're on the hunt for last-minute gifts these PS5 digital delivery options are your go-to this week. We're past the last shipping dates for most retailers now, so if you don't want to rely on stock at your local brick and mortar Best Buy or Walmart for PS5 gifts, these instant delivery gift cards come in particularly handy.

There are several options here, you can send a retailer gift card directly to your recipient with Best Buy and GameStop's options, or you can receive a digital code to pass on yourself. Both retailer and game gift cards range from around $25 to just over $100, so you've got plenty of flexibility in the amount, though if you're aiming for a full game's worth of cash we'd recommend opting for at least $70 to be safe (most new releases hit at $69.99 these days). With Christmas sales accounted for, though, there's plenty of miles in a $30 or $50 gift card as well.

They may be lazier, but these digital gift cards make some of the best PS5 gifts on the market right now - not least because your recipient gets the final say in what they actually receive. You'll find all our top picks just below.

PS Plus Wallet Funds | $30 - $110 at Amazon

PS Plus is the go-to subscription for PS5, but many already have months lined up on their accounts. You can cover their next subscription payment with this handy wallet fund gift card, though - and it's an instant delivery.



PlayStation Store Gift Card (Digital) | $25 - $100 at Amazon

You can treat them to some digital game downloads without having to wait for any physical deliveries. These gift cards range from $25 to $100, so you're covered for contributions to bigger purchases or full games.



Fortnite V-Bucks | $8.99 - $89.99 at Best Buy

If you know a Fortnite fan, then this V-Bucks cash will be gone in an instant. You can grab gift cards ranging from super cheap $8.99 top ups all the way to $89.99 windfalls. When you check out you'll receive a 25-character code which should then be passed onto your recipient to redeem.



Best Buy gift card | $25 - $500 at Best Buy

Best Buy offers eGift cards, which are instantly sent over to your recipient. You can choose from a range of designs and add a personalized message as well. Best Buy sells all manner of games and accessories, so they can truly pick their gift.



GameStop gift card | $25 - $100 (or custom amount) at GameStop

This one's for those who want to maximise their value with pre-owned games and tech, or who love to pick up some merch over the holidays. You can select amounts between $25 and $100, or load up your own custom amount onto the card. Make sure you're checking the digital format for instant delivery.



Walmart gift card | $20 - $300 (or custom amount) at Walmart

Walmart stocks all kinds of games and accessories and you can find some particularly cheap third party kit here as well. That makes it an excellent gift card option for last-minute PS5 gifts.



