These are the best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals we'd buy with $50 to spend

Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals are offering excellent prices on some of our favorite pointers right now, with some of the hottest models on the shelves taking record breaking discounts.

If you're after a new gaming mouse that's as capable as it comfortable, you'll no doubt be happy to know there are some very noteworthy offers going right now that will bag you a new mouse for $50 or less. These offers have hit some of the biggest PC gaming brands, with the likes of Razer, Corsair, and Logitech models included among today's best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals.

In fact, these offers include many of the best gaming mouse models currently on the market. The Razer DeathAdder V2, for example, is currently available for just $34.99 over at Amazon. With a saving of $35, you're getting a very comfortable mouse with great precision thanks to its 20,000 DPI sensor for almost half its normal price. We consider it be the best mid-range gaming mouse from Razer, and now's a great time to pick it up for less.



You'll find all of our favorite Cyber Monday gaming mouse picks you can currently get for $50 or less right now below. And if you're also looking to add to your PC set-up, be sure to check out these great Cyber Monday PC Monitor deals and Cyber Monday CPU deals.

The best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals under $50

Logitech G203 | $39.99 Logitech G203 | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - By far the cheapest gaming mouse on offer, the Logitech G203 is a solid, capable wired mouse with RGB light sync that you can pick up in a range of colors, including black, white, lilac, and blue.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | $69.99 Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - With improvements on its predecessor model, the V2 is a responsive, comfortable mouse that features an reliable and accurate sensor that will enhance your gaming sessions. And right now, you can make a fantastic saving off of the standard price tag.

Razer Viper 8KHz| $79.99 Razer Viper 8KHz| $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - With one the biggest savings, the Razer Viper 8KHz is a very responsive mouse that is sure to give your PC gaming an great little upgrade. Made in collaboration with esports players, we consider it among the best gaming mouse models around.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed | $59.99 Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The Razer Basilisk series offer up some truly fantastic gaming mouse models, and the X HyperSpeed is no exception. With a responsive sensor and comfort grip, this is a great saving.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro | $59.99 Corsair Sabre RGB Pro | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - As a wired model that's fantastic for any FPS players out there, this is a smooth, lightweight mouse that's comfortable to hold and speedy movements for quick reaction times. And with a great saving, now's a great time to snap it up.

For more fantastic offers when it comes to enhancing your PC gaming set-up, be sure to head on over and check out these roundups of all of the Cyber Monday GPU deals and Cyber Monday gaming chair deals.