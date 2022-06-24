These 4K gaming monitor deals are cheap ways into beautiful Ultra HD gaming

If you've been on the lookout for a cheap 4K gaming monitor deal this summer to really give your games a glow-up, then Amazon has you covered with some price cuts right now.

First, and offering a cheap but quality way into the world of 4K gaming is our favorite value-busting UHD screen, the BenQ EL2870U. Right now it's just $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $299.99). This is the second-lowest price we've ever seen on this BenQ 4K screen and it's only ever been lower once during Black Friday last year - and only by 10 dollars - so the value is still very strong indeed here. It really punches about its weight as a 4K gaming monitor and even though it's had its 'main' time in the sun (it came out a few years ago), it's still a great value UHD screen.

However, if you do have a larger budget to work with then the Acer Nitro XV273K could be what you're after. It's down a ludicrous 47% right now to just $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $899.99). This is - by a distance - the monitor's lowest ever price and as such is surely one to jump on now if you've been eyeing up a quality 4K gaming monitor, no matter what you play on.

While these screens are safely within the 4K 'niche', they are still great candidates for anyone looking for the best gaming monitor for their budget, especially when looking to maximize the resolution and go for that UHD beauty.

As early Prime Day Monitor deals go, these are crackers and worth capitalizing on if you want to beat the crowds and get one of the best 4K monitors for gaming out there, and you can find some more information on them below.



Save $50 - Offering sharp picture quality alongside decent response times, and a low price of admission, the EL2870U is a great deal at this second-lowest ever price. It is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate so won't attract speed demons, but, as a result, it is perfect for consoles.



Save $430; lowest ever price - Upping the ante somewhat, this beauty of a 4K gaming monitor offers FreeSync and G-Sync support, fast speeds (144Hz and 1ms), and also an HDR 400 rating. Excellent for PC and console, and now at a ridiculous lowest-ever price!



