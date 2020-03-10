There's some great cheap gaming laptop deals on offer at Walmart right now

You don't have to spend thousands to get a quality, cheap gaming laptop - it is quite possible to find a gaming laptop deal that represents genuinely good value and offers a very capable machine to enjoy PC gaming on. We've seen a few laptop deals of note appear in the wild during 2020 already and these few we've highlighted today continue that trend. They prove you won't have to compromise on performance, quality, or components as much as you think when dipping below (just below, in some cases) the thousand dollar mark. Given the value that they offer, these cheap laptops give some of the very best gaming laptops a serious run for their money.

Below are four 15-inch laptops that all have slightly different configurations of hardware - and thus, slightly different compromises - but all qualify as good gaming machines, and certainly cheap gaming laptops. You'll find the builds on each detailed further down the page, but the top offer looks to be an EVOO laptop which has $500 dollars off and is down to just $999 right now. It has an i7-9750H processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. We'd say that's probably the best set of stats in a gaming laptop that you can get for under $1000.

At the other end of the spectrum you can get a solid ASUS entry-level laptop for just $699. This scales everything back a bit but will still have you enjoying games of all stripes - at lower settings, naturally. It has a Ryzen 7 3750H procesor, a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Lean and maybe unspectacular, but a great value performer from a reliable maker.

All of these deals very much prove that, with a bit of luck and through some trawling, you can get a quality cheap gaming laptop under $1000.

Cheap gaming laptop deals

More cheap gaming laptop deals:

These gaming laptop offers we've highlighted genuinely do offer a great way into PC gaming that isn't ridiculously expensive, and will still have you comfortably enjoying the latest and greatest games at 1080p on medium to high settings.

