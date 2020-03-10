There's some great cheap gaming laptop deals on offer at Walmart right now

You don't have to spend thousands to get a quality, cheap gaming laptop - it is quite possible to find a gaming laptop deal that represents genuinely good value and offers a very capable machine to enjoy PC gaming on. We've seen a few laptop deals of note appear in the wild during 2020 already and these few we've highlighted today continue that trend. They prove you won't have to compromise on performance, quality, or components as much as you think when dipping below (just below, in some cases) the thousand dollar mark. Given the value that they offer, these cheap laptops give some of the very best gaming laptops a serious run for their money.
Below are four 15-inch laptops that all have slightly different configurations of hardware - and thus, slightly different compromises - but all qualify as good gaming machines, and certainly cheap gaming laptops. You'll find the builds on each detailed further down the page, but the top offer looks to be an EVOO laptop which has $500 dollars off and is down to just $999 right now. It has an i7-9750H processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. We'd say that's probably the best set of stats in a gaming laptop that you can get for under $1000.
At the other end of the spectrum you can get a solid ASUS entry-level laptop for just $699. This scales everything back a bit but will still have you enjoying games of all stripes - at lower settings, naturally. It has a Ryzen 7 3750H procesor, a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Lean and maybe unspectacular, but a great value performer from a reliable maker.
All of these deals very much prove that, with a bit of luck and through some trawling, you can get a quality cheap gaming laptop under $1000.
Cheap gaming laptop deals
EVOO 15 gaming laptop | i7-9750H | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | just $999 at Walmart (save $500)
This is a great deal and probably marks the top spec budget laptop one can realistically get nowadays with that i7 processor and 1660Ti graphics card under the hood.View Deal
Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop | i5-9300H | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | just $999.99 at Walmart (save $200)
For 99 cents more, you can get a dual SSD and HDD storage setup with this Lenovo Legion model, though your (inevitable) compromise comes in the form of an i5 CPU.View Deal
ASUS TUF FX505DU gaming laptop | AMD R7-3750H | GTX 1660Ti | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | only $849 at Walmart (save $250)
Another solid build centred around that 1660Ti graphics card, but this time there are tradeoffs to be had in the shape of less RAM, and smaller storage - all reflected in a lower price however.View Deal
ASUS TUF FX505DT gaming laptop | AMD R7-3750H | GTX 1650 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | just $699 at Walmart (save $300)
A really trimmed back gaming laptop but one that still offers solid performance and tremendous value. If you're looking to get a competent but cheap machine, this is it.View Deal
These gaming laptop offers we've highlighted genuinely do offer a great way into PC gaming that isn't ridiculously expensive, and will still have you comfortably enjoying the latest and greatest games at 1080p on medium to high settings.
