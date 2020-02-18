There's always time to take advantage of a Samsung smartwatch sale - save up to $50 today

Here at GamesRadar+, we're always looking at all things cool and new in the world of tech to complement our gaming stuff, and this Samsung watch sale is just the sort of vehicle to help us acquire some more digital goodness. And it's one I can personally vouch for too: I got one of Samsung's smartwatches in the end-of-year sales and can 100% testify for them being a great, fun, techy way to increase your digital life's reach and integration of your devices - and get something cool in the process.

This month's Samsung watch sale is spread across several retailers but most models are currently discounted. The leader in the field, the larger 46mm version of the Galaxy Watch has now leveled out at a new(ish) low price of $299 at Walmart, for example. Given this had a regular price way north of $300 for a really long time, this is good value. Elsewhere the 42mm variant has 50 dollars off, bringing its price down to $279.99. These are fine prices for fine smartwatches and I can personally testify to their quality and awesomeness. The Samsung watches are held in very high regard and our friends over at TechRadar rate them so highly that the Samsung Galaxy Watch pips the Apple Watch 5 to the top of their rankings.

It's worth noting that these are the Bluetooth versions of the smartwatches - unless you plan on using the watch exactly like your phone then you don't need the LTE versions. The watches will give you notifications of all your phone apps, let you control music and Spotify, and give you great rundowns on all the fitness action you could require - among many other things.

Samsung Galaxy Watch| 46mm | $299 at Walmart (save $50)

This is the version I have; a little larger and pretty much whole extra days worth of battery life than the 42mm variant. Though it will cost a bit more - but this is a great price.

