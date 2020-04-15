There are some great laptop deals in a Dell sale right now - from gaming machines to home working laptops

There's often some regular discounts over at Dell's online storefront, but this current Dell sale on gaming laptop deals and more has got some very high-value offerings. We really recommend going down the gaming machine route if you have to upgrade any of your home tech, or if you need a new machine to do it all: gaming tech might cause the price tag to rise, but that gaming focus adds so much more versatility and thus greater bang for buck value.

Investing in something that'll last a fair while, and will have you covered for work and play, is a wise move. This Dell sale is a great means to do exactly that.

Their gaming PC sale has some good discounts across loads of models (some more average than others), but there is value to be had if you probe and look a bit deeper beyond the headlines. We've picked out a few for your consideration, including the specs of each in brief.

Both the headline deals we've picked out somewhat represent the options at both ends of the price spectrum. Our top pick for a desktop is an entry-level option in the shape of a Dell G5 gaming desktop built around a 1660Ti graphics card. That is up for grabs at $769.99, a saving of $115. This is great value for money. Although we'd ideally like the processor to be a bit higher in standard, and the 8GB of RAM to be the generally-standard 16GB (only eight is a bit mean in the year 2020), this machine does offer genuinely good value in the context of being a capable gaming PC. It starts out with a solid, well-considered configuration built on a great set of components, from a highly reputable maker. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to upgrade it bit by bit in the future.

As for those looking for a portable option, we've included a Dell gaming laptop below alongside two Alienware powerhouses. The Dell machine is a G3 variant and is built around a 1660Ti graphics card, but has far fewer compromises than you might think. Right now it is discounted by 125 dollars and is down to a pretty good value price of $1,049.99. The Alienware machine to take note of is the holder of a large price tag but it does offer great value for a premium laptop: it's built around an RTX 2070 graphics card and currently has a whopping $594 dollars off.

The laptop is, for full disclosure, not a wildly powerful model of Dell's G3 range. However, it is a good build that offers fair value. It's comfortable in its own skin, so to speak, and offers good value for those looking for a mid-level portable machine. Inside this G3 is: a 1080p 15.6 screen; an i5-9300H CPU; a GTX 1660Ti graphics card; 8GB of RAM; and a 512GB SSD. All for $1,049.99, which saves you $125 off the list price of the machine. Nice.

See more info on the 15-inch and 17-inch Alienware models below, too - they are stunningly powerful and there's value to be had there.

These span the spectrum but all will be worth it for work and play. Plus, they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty. The PC will be good to tinker with over time as well.

