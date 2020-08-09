There are more people watching Fall Guys on Twitch right now than any other game

Fall Guys is currently the biggest game on Twitch right now and the third most-played game on Steam, making it publisher Devolver Digital's biggest ever launch.

As reported by our friends at PC Gamer , prior to Fall Guys, Devolver's previously biggest game by player count on Steam was SCUM, which clocked up a little shy of 68,000 players when it launched in 2018.

Fall Guys, however – in spite of the server issues that marred its launch – has already peaked at 124,772 concurrent players on PC on Steam, making it the third biggest game by player count behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2.

At the time of writing, it's also the biggest game on Twitch by viewer count with 251,000 viewers, second only to the generic all-encompassing category, "Just Chatting". This means that right now, there are more people watching Fall Guys on Twitch than any other game in the world, including Fortnite , GTA V , and League of Legends.

(Image credit: Twitch)

Fall Guys has had a big first week, including racking up more than 1.5 million players in its first day and getting Chuck E. Cheese to stream the game on his official Twitch account . Mediatonic has already teased some plans to keep Fall Guys fresh with new modes and features.

Developer Mediatonic is hard at work fortifying the servers for the weekend, but as Jordan reported yesterday, in case you find yourself twiddling your thumbs in long queues, the Dollar Store Fall Guys, made in Dreams PS4 , looks like a serviceable stopgap.