Dollar Store Fall Guys is a Dreams-made stopgap to stable servers

Fall Guys is a whole lot of silly fun, but it's not as fun when the servers are down. Developer Mediatonic is hard at work fortifying the servers for the weekend ahead, but in case you find yourself twiddling your thumbs in long queues, the Dollar Store Fall Guys, made in Dreams PS4, looks like a serviceable stopgap.

Sure, Dollar Store Fall Guys lacks some of the polish of the real deal, but beggers can't be choosers. There are jelly beans to shuffle around obstacles and across platforms, and if you've got Fall Guys fever, you take what you can get.

The dull colors are a bit depressing, the beans look like the reject pile from a Jelly Belly manufacturing plant, and there's a 10-person server capacity, but it gets the job done. Plus, as the trailer up top demonstrates, you don't even need to worry about those pesky spinning beams, as you can simply waddle through underneath them. And what better way to learn you're moving onto another round than with a misspelled "Qualafied" banner congratulating you on a job well done?

Of course, if you do manage to find a match in the real Fall Guys, you should definitely try it out. GamesRadar's Fall Guys review called it "as tense as it is hilarious and as irresistible as it is colourful," praising its "irresistible mix of skill and luck for friends and more lighthearted competitors."

In the meantime, check out Dollar Store Fall Guys on Dreams PS4. At least it's not so crowded.

