The Witcher 3 is finally getting a photo mode in its new-gen update

The Witcher 3 is finally getting a photo mode in its PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

Yes, believe it or not, The Witcher 3 has never had a photo mode despite boasting some of the most Instagram-worthy sunsets a video game has ever seen. Well, alongside a host of new features including ray tracing and various visual upgrades, The Witcher 3 will have a photo mode in its new-gen update.

The oft-requested photo mode was shown off during today's The Witcher 3 new-gen reveal stream, in which we can see features like an FOV slider, tilt, camera movement, depth of field, autofocus, aperture, focus distance, and various effects and overlays you can use to frame your perfect shot.

In revealing the photo mode, CDPR senior community manager Amelia "Lilayah" Kołat said that the developers "know from Cyberpunk [2077] that you guys are breathtaking with that" and that "with The Witcher you can also create something amazing." Kolat also teased a Witcher 3 photo contest on the horizon, but didn't add any additional details.

The Witcher 3's new-gen port and newly revealed photo mode should hold players over while they wait for the new Witcher trilogy, the Witcher Remake, a standalone Witcher title codenamed Sirius, and if there happens to be some Cyberpunk crossover in their interests, the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty and the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed Orion. Oh, and there's a whole new IP codenamed Hadar on the way.

The Witcher 3's new-gen update launches December 14.

It's a lot to keep up with, frankly, so here's our guide to all of the upcoming CD Projekt Red games.