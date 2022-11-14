The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X release date port launches next month

The long-awaited update is nearly here

The Witcher 3 next-gen port is arriving next month, free for anyone who owns the game.

In a tweet this afternoon, CD Projekt confirmed that "the next gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14." The studio hasn't revealed any further information on the update yet, but says that it'll reveal "more details and gameplay" in a stream next week.

It's cutting it fine, but the release date means that CD Projekt Red will successfully hit its promised target of a Q4 release for the update.

This story is developing...

